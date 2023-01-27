Raymond James Increases Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Price Target to $19.00

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ALTG opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.78 million, a PE ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
