Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Extreme Networks to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 2.10. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.70 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,356 shares of company stock worth $848,494. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

