Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 2.2 %

EXEL stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.