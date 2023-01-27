Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.
Antero Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:AR opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $48.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources
In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Antero Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.
