CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

