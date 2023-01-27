CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.58.
CSX Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
