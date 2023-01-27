CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 2.9 %

CSX opened at $30.15 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.