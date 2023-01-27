Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

