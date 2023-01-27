Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 371,043 shares.The stock last traded at $102.35 and had previously closed at $109.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Ashland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

