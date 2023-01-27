Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 37,076 shares.The stock last traded at $8.78 and had previously closed at $9.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Snap One Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $281.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 136.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap One by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap One by 21.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

