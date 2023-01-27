NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 342,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 440,531 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,207. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 450,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

