Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.40. Asana shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 300,104 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.