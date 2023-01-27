Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $63.42

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.42, but opened at $60.82. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 27,337 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

