Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Gap Down to $2,402.34

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,402.34, but opened at $2,298.25. Booking shares last traded at $2,364.65, with a volume of 34,206 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,084.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,938.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

