Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.16. Sterling Check shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 10,699 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.