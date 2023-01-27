SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $308.37

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $308.37, but opened at $294.40. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $294.16, with a volume of 147,490 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

