ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

