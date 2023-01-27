National Bankshares Analysts Give Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) a C$6.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$217.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

