Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given a C$26.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.36.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$22.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$15.63 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.11.

Insider Activity

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,663.10.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.