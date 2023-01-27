Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 50,496 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, January 13th, Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00.

Shares of AEHR opened at $36.50 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

