First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

FGB opened at $3.34 on Friday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $49,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

Featured Articles

