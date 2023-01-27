Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Disco Stock Down 0.1 %
DSCSY opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. Disco has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.15.
About Disco
