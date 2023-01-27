Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Disco Stock Down 0.1 %

DSCSY opened at $60.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. Disco has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.15.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process.

