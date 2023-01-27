Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 105.9% in January

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aurcana Silver Price Performance
Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aurcana Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Aurcana Silver
