Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 105.9% in January

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

Shares of AUNFF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aurcana Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

