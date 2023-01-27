Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Increases By 105.3%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the December 31st total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 32.3 %

NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.75 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 413,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 659.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOVX. Maxim Group reduced their price target on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

