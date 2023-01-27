Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

CNNB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

