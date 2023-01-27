AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

AWF opened at $10.00 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

