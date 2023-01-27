Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Decreases By 47.5%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Entera Bio Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,796.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

