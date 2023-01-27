Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Grows By 109.3%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

HHDS opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Highlands REIT has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

