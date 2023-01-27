Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IDE opened at $9.81 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

