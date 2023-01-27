Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE IDE opened at $9.81 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.