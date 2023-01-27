Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.11.
Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.
