Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Declines By 47.7%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 199,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem Price Performance

Shares of BAK opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Braskem will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

