Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in January

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 2.1 %

HXGBY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Read More

