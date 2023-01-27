Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of DSNKY opened at $33.79 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

