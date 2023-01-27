Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
Shares of DSNKY opened at $33.79 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.
About Daiichi Sankyo
