International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

NYSE IBM opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.