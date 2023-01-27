Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut their target price on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Veritex has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

