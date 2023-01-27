Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

LEGN stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

