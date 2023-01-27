Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.