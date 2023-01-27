Oppenheimer Comments on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

SOFI stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after buying an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,920 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

