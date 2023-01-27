U.S. Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.