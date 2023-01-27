Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $54.05 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

