Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 833,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSTB. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

