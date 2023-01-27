Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.1 %

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,227 shares of company stock valued at $769,489 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.