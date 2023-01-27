Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,339,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of AAWW opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.