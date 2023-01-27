Barclays PLC Purchases 64,017 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 939.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.8 %

AOS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.