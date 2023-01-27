Barclays PLC Sells 68,900 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,900 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of DaVita worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in DaVita by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 146,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 2.7 %

DVA stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Barclays cut their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

