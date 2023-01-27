Barclays PLC Has $8.71 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,659 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.12.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

