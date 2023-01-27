Barclays PLC Increases Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of H World Group worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after buying an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 0.99. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.