Barclays PLC Lowers Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,870 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Mattel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.