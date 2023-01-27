Barclays PLC Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,388 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

