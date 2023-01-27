Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $83.40.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,568,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,992,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,888,603. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

