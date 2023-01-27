Barclays PLC Buys 105,992 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,992 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE:SEE opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

